Man who was punched, kicked by Georgia officers settles suit

AP

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was punched and kicked in the head by two Atlanta-area police officers during a traffic stop nearly five years ago has reached a settlement with the county that employed them, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Demetrius Hollins filed a federal lawsuit in September alleging that the stop was unjustified and that the Gwinnett County officers used excessive force. The county Board of Commissioners approved the $400,000 settlement on Jan. 4, according to a meeting agenda and video on the county's website.