Man who said he strangled woman who broke into home charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who told police he strangled a woman who broke in and tried to burglarize his home over the weekend had been in a longtime on-again, off-again relationship with the woman and was the father of her infant son, according to court documents.

Police arrested Samuel Williams, 46, and charged him on Monday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Anitra Whitehead. Williams told police he put Whitehead in a chokehold after she broke into his house. Officers found her already dead in the home.