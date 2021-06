BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man wanted for shooting and wounding a North Texas police officer earlier this month was arrested Thursday at an Arkansas motel, authorities said.

Royce Wood, 43, is accused of opening fire June 13 on two police officers from the city of Rhome after they pulled his motorcycle over in nearby New Fairview, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Fort Worth. He was suspected in a home invasion that had occurred the day before.