Man, teenage boy accused in fatal July shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting five months ago in Tucson, according to police.

They said 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela and a 17-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.

Police said 23-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was shot and killed on July 23 in Tucson.

According to investigators, the victim and suspects likely knew each other beforehand, but it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

Police said the teenager was arrested Monday at his home.

His name is being withheld by the Associated Press because he’s a juvenile.

Police said Valenzuela already was in jail for unrelated charges.

It was unclear Wednesday if either Valenzuela or the teenager has a lawyer yet.