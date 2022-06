FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.

Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.