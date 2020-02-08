Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man standing on the side of a rural highway near Springfield was hit and killed by vehicle Friday night, authorities there said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 65 several miles north of Springfield, killing Timothy Williams, 55, of Springfield, television station KYTV reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Williams was standing next to another vehicle on the side of the highway when he was hit. The patrol identified the driver of the vehicle that hit Williams as 27-year-old Christopher Rice.

The patrol said 10 people have died from crashes so far this year in its district that covers most of southwest Missouri.