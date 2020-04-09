Man shot to death in suburban Kansas City; suspect sought

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City confirm a man was shot to death in Overland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to an area near the Johnson County Central Resource Library for reports of a shooting, police said.

The victim was identified Thursday as Micah Babick, 30, of Prairie Village. He was found dead in the library parking lot.

Police spokesman John Lacy said a red vehicle linked to the shooting was seen leaving the scene. It was driven by a man in his 20s with dreadlocks.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information about the shooting report it to police.