Man serving time for UVa lacrosse player's death takes stand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player serving time for the murder of his ex-girlfriend testified Wednesday in a wrongful death lawsuit that the only mental image he has of her death was of blood coming out of her nose, and that he doesn't remember breaking into her room and leaving her fatally injured.
George Huguely V, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Yeardley Love, a member of the UVA women’s lacrosse team, took the stand in the lawsuit filed by Sharon Love. Yeardley’s mother is the administrator of her daughter's estate and her lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.