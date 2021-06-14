Man sentenced to 5 years for setting fire during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest.

Authorities say Gavaugh Street-Hillerich, 23, was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.