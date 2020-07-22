Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in Oklahoma slaying

CACHE, Okla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of a 26-year-old man last year in southwestern Oklahoma, authorities said Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Shannon Freeman, 22, entered the guilty plea Monday.

The OSBI, which assisted Cache police with the investigation, said Freeman is the third of three people to be sentenced in connection to the June 2019 fatal shooting of Nathan Morrow in Cache, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI said that last week, Devon Cannon was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the case. And in June, Bre’lon Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Morrow was shot following an early morning altercation at an apartment building in Cache, the OSBI said. His body was found outside his residence with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.