Man's assault with brick under investigation in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the assault on Sunday of a man who was hit in the back of the head with a brick.

The assault happened after a “loud argument” between two men, according to a statement from an unnamed witness included in an incident report released by police Monday. The witness told police that as one of the men walked away, the other grabbed two bricks and struck him.

The responding officer found a “pool of blood” on the sidewalk but did not locate a victim. The witness told police the suspect ran away from the scene.

A video that matches the witness's statement to police went viral on social media. The city councilman who represents the area of south Baltimore where the incident happened asked people with videos of the altercation to contact police.

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” city councilman Eric Costello said on Facebook.