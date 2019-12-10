Man refuses to leave burning apartment, is critically burned

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man refused to leave an apartment engulfed in flames and was critically burned by the time he was rescued by Southern California firefighters, authorities said.

The injured man, who was not cooperative even as he was being saved, was hospitalized in a burn unit, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The fire also displaced several others who lived in the two-story apartment complex in San Bernardino, the Sun newspaper reported Monday.

Fire crews responding late Sunday were informed that an upstairs occupant was refusing to leave. They arrived to find smoke and fire from the upper floor.

Firefighters evacuated the lower floor and then, under heavy fire conditions, entered the second-floor apartment and made the rescue, the newspaper reported,

The fire’s cause was under investigation, Sherwin said, as was the man’s reason for not wanting to leave his apartment. Investigators hope to interview him, Sherwin said.