Man plotting Pride attack in UK jailed for at least 25 years

LONDON (AP) — A man who plotted to attack last year's gay Pride parade in London in a knife and gun rampage has been jailed for at least 25 years.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, who aspired to hit other London tourist destinations, unwittingly revealed his plans to undercover officers.

He even bragged to them about hoodwinking a jury to clear him of slashing police with a sword while shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside Buckingham Palace at an earlier trial in December 2018.

After he left prison, officers posing as like-minded extremists monitored him.

He was arrested days before the Pride in London event in summer 2019 and convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in February.

He was also found guilty of dissemination of a terrorist publication and possession of information useful to terrorism, for having a guide to carrying out terror attacks on his phone

His sister, Sneha, 26, was convicted of one count of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism. She is yet to be sentenced.