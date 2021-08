MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son who authorities say died when she tried to abandon the child and his two older siblings at an Ohio park.

James Hamilton, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of child endangering in the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson in February. Judge Noah Powers II told Hamilton he faces up to 19 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 4.