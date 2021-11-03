Man pleads not guilty to killing Louisiana state trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man plead not guilty to charges he shot and killed a state trooper and one of his relatives during a series of shootings last month in southern Louisiana that left three others wounded.

According to authorities, Matthew Mire, 31, ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert while he sat in his patrol car writing reports at an intersection in Pairieville. Mire then allegedly shot two of his relatives at a house less than a mile away from the scene of Gaubert's death. One woman, Pamela Adair, 37, was killed.