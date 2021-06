VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing his neighbor during a brawl last year pleaded not guilty Friday to reckless manslaughter and related charges.

Zachary Latham, 19, formerly of Vineland, has said he acted in self-defense when he killed William Durham Sr., 51, a longtime state corrections officer. Authorities have said the May 4 brawl that broke out at Latham’s home culminated a long-running feud he had with the Durham family.