WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities allowed his wife to severely beat their two children for years, which eventually led to the death of their 6-year-old daughter in 2018, has been sent to prison for eight years.

Marvin Brito, 42, of Fitchburg, was sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child, and reckless child endangerment, The Telegram & Gazette reported.