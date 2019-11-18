Man killed in Seattle after being struck by rail car

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when was struck by a rail car in Seattle's Industrial District.

KOMO reports police and medics responded to the scene around 9:10 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

The victim was found with severe injuries. Medics and workers at the scene attempted life-saving efforts but the man died of his injuries.

An investigation is continuing.