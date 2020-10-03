Man killed, FBI agent wounded in suburban Detroit shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A man was killed and an FBI agent injured by gunfire in a suburban Detroit restaurant parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday outside a Texas Roadhouse in Madison Heights as agents were trying to arrest the man on federal weapons charges, said Steven D’Antuono, the agent in charge of the Detroit FBI office.

The wounded agent was hospitalized in good condition Friday night, he said.

D’Antuono identified the man killed as Eric Mark-Matthew Allport but declined to discuss details of the shooting or the investigation against him.

“We were trying to effect a lawful arrest and this is what happened,” D’Antuono said.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting, which D’Antuono would be reviewed by the FBI’s Inspection Division.