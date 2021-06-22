Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong's security law

HONG KONG (AP) — A man accused of driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a Hong Kong protest flag became on Wednesday the first person to stand trial under the national security law implemented last year as China's central government tightened control over the city.

Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the national security law took effect, for allegedly inciting secession by driving into the crowd of officers while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” Several officers were knocked over and three sustained injuries.