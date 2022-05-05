Man indicted for forging deeds to steal N. Carolina property

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on charges that he used the identities of seven North Carolina residents to forge deeds and have their property fraudulently transferred to him, officials said.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Isaiah Robert Louise Baskins Jr., of Macon, Georgia, was indicted by a Forsyth County, North Carolina, grand jury for common law forgery, identity theft, and separate counts of accessing government computers to defraud and preparation to commit housebreaking.