Man held without bond in stabbing deaths of grandparents

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois man who was recently paroled from prison was ordered held without bond on Thursday for allegedly stabbing to death his grandparents, with whom he was living.

Cook County prosecutors said Romel Tyson, 21, sat quietly in a room of his grandparents’ Markham home until authorities arrived.

Police and paramedics on a Monday wellness check discovered the bodies of Gabriel Tyson Sr., 67, and Carmella Tyson, 65, after they broke through the front door of their home.

Prosecutors said it wasn’t immediately clear how long the couple had been dead. Romel Tyson’s last contact with anyone outside the house was when he spoke to his brother by phone earlier that day.

Prosecutors didn’t offer a motive for the killings during Thursday's hearing, but noted there appeared to be a struggle.

An assistant public defender, who noted his client was a high school dropout, called the prosecution’s evidence “completely circumstantial.”

Romel Tyson was paroled in June after serving time in an Illinois prison for violating probation restrictions for a 2017 residential burglary conviction in Chicago.

Circuit Judge Luciano Panici on Thursday called Romel Tyson “a danger to the community” and ordered him held on two counts of first-degree murder.