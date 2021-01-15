Man held without bond for truckload of weapons in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Alabama man charged with bringing a truckload of weapons to Washington D.C., including components for explosive devices, must be held without bond, a federal judge ordered Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey wrote in his decision that the amount of weapons Lonnie Leroy Coffman had, as well as notes in his truck, “suggest that he came here with the intent to use the cache of firepower found in his vehicle to commit violence against government officials or to assist others in doing so.”