PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to the approximately year and a half he has spent in custody for an attempted arson at the federal courthouse in Portland.

Prosecutors said Joseph Ybarra lit a device and threw it at the front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse about 3:15 a.m. on July 22, 2020, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.