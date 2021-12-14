Skip to main content
News

Man gets life for raping, killing women, 89, in her SC home

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for raping, robbing and choking an 89-year-old woman until she was unconscious, then returning later with a knife to kill her by slashing her throat in her South Carolina home, prosecutors said.

Thomas James Chapman, 23, pleaded guilty to murder, first degree criminal sexual conduct, burglary and other charges in the killing of Margaret Alice Karr in her Liberty home in April 2020, the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a statement.

Chapman lived less than a half-mile (1 kilometer) from Karr's home and climbed into her house through a back window, investigators said.

He stole a small amount of cash and attacked Karr in her bedroom, raping her and choking her until she was unconscious, police said.

Chapman then returned with a knife and slit the woman's throat, Liberty Police Chief Adam Gilstrap said shortly after the killing.

Investigators determined Chapman was a suspect when t hey questioned people in Karr's neighborhood and he confessed, according to arrest warrants.

Chapman's life sentence is without parole.