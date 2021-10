MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to nine months of house arrest after pleading guilty to negligent endangerment in the case of a 3-year-old girl who went missing on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in April.

HaHaax Vielle pleaded guilty Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court in an agreement that saw a charge of child neglect dismissed in the disappearance of Arden Pepion, tribal prosecutor Josh Lamson said. Vielle was also fined $500.