Man gets 20 years for selling drugs in overdose death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling a fatal opioid cocktail.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that 30-year-old Carl Ravon Watkins, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday for one count of distribution of a controlled substances resulting in death. He pleaded guilty to the crime in June.

In a plea agreement, Watkins admitted that in August 2019, a woman called and texted him looking for heroin. Watkins met with the woman and her boyfriend in Dubuque. Watkins got into the woman’s car and sold her what was supposedly heroin. The woman took the mixture home, used it later that night, and lost consciousness.

Her boyfriend found her hours later, unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders arrived, but were unable to revive the woman and she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that the woman’s death was caused by mixed drug toxicity, specifically from fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl, the release said.