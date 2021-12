ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas are investigating after a man was shot to death at a fishing lake.

The Cowley County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake. After a search of nearly two hours, deputies found 37-year-old Joel Leon-Santos of Arkansas City, who had been shot. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.