Man found dead inside tent, police seek public's help

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police are investigating what led to the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found in a tent along the east side of the Willamette River in Portland.

Kyle Brecheen was found Monday morning in that area which is across from downtown Portland. Police say someone called 911 to report finding him, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The state medical examiner is determining how Brecheen died.

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them.