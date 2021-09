BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — The owner of an apartment house was shot dead in Maine and a suspect was arrested hours later in New Hampshire, police said.

Randal J. Hennessy, 30, of Biddeford, was arrested without incident Tuesday in Durham, New Hampshire, by the U.S. Marshal’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force, officials said. He's being detained as a fugitive from justice at the Strafford County Jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney.