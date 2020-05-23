Man falls off boat dock, drowns at Lake Taneycomo

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A man has drowned after falling off a boat dock at Lake Taneycomo in southwest Missouri, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 50-year-old Frankie Mills, of Rockaway Beach. The patrol says he tumbled off the dock around 11 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.