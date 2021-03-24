Man facing Illinois murder charge arrested after Iowa crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man out on bail for a murder charge was arrested by police Wednesday in Iowa on charges related to a fatal crash on a freeway in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police issued warrants Wednesday afternoon for Tyler Lee, 34, of Rockton, Illinois, and he turned himself into authorities at the Linn County Jail less than two hours later. Lee was charged with homicide by vehicle-operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving as well as two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.