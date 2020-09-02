Man faces murder count in death of driver found shot in car

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the death of a man found shot and wounded inside a crashed car last month, authorities said.

Robert Hagens, 42, of Edison, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Vidal Carrasquillo-Vasquez, 41, of Perth Amboy, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. It wasn't known Wednesday if Hagens has retained an attorney.

The victim was found when Perth Amboy police responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Aug. 23. They soon discovered Vidal Carrasquillo-Vasquez was inside the car and had been shot several times while driving. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Hagens was initially arrested a day after the shooting and charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine, authorities said. They did not say what led them to bring the murder charge or what spurred the shooting.