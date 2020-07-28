Man faces bias charge in confrontation with delivery driver

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man accused of confronting and harassing a DoorDash delivery driver in a restaurant has been charged with a bias crime.

A 31-year-old Bend man Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel described as a person of color entered the Red Robin Restaurant in Bend June 28 while working as a delivery person for DoorDash, KTVZ-TV reported.

Hummel said Monday the driver picked up the delivery food bag from the bar when a customer, identified as Jeremiah McBride, confronted him with a hostile attitude and called him a derogatory term.

The delivery driver walked to his car, but McBride pursued him, kicking the car and causing damage, Hummel said. The driver got out of his car and then McBride shouted and shoved him, Hummel said.

As a crowd formed, McBride got in a car and drove off. Hummel said the driver took a photo of the license plate and notified police, who contacted McBride.

On Monday, McBride was charged with a bias crime, harassment and criminal mischief. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on August 25.

It wasn't immediately known if McBride has a lawyer to comment on the case.