BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A man exonerated in a 1980 murder has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky State Police investigators and local law enforcement, alleging he was framed in the slaying.

Norman Graham filed suit in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, the Courier Journal reported. Graham, 74, alleged that police suppressed evidence that pointed to at least three other suspects, including a next-door neighbor who was eventually convicted as a serial killer.