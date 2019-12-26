https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Man-dies-in-motorcycle-accident-in-eastern-14932407.php
Man dies in motorcycle accident in eastern Missouri
BARNHART, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is dead after a Christmas Day motorcycle accident.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 near Barnhart in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Leon Barnett of De Soto was struck from behind by a compact sport utility vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Herculaneum.
Barnett was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
View Comments