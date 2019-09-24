Man dies after being injured breaking into Detroit-area home

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was injured while breaking into a suburban Detroit home tried to kill a 90-year-old man who lived there before collapsing and dying.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says the 44-year-old who broke into the Rochester Hills condominium Monday morning told the man living there that he "wanted to see someone die before he killed himself." The younger man allegedly beat the older man with furniture, seriously injuring him.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday the older man pretended to be dead and the younger man eventually died of wounds from breaking into the home.

Deputies responded when a neighbor saw a broken window at the condo and what looked like blood on a door. They found blood throughout the home. The older man was hospitalized.