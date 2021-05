SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who pleaded guilty in the 2019 beating of a 62-year-old homeless man in Seattle has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said the man died two years later as a result of the attack.

King County prosecutors said Ryan Johnston, 42, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after hitting Jeffrey Christenson and bludgeoning him with a traffic cone while he was resting outside the Central Library in Seattle, The Seattle Times reported.