Man charged with setting off explosive device

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man set off a homemade bomb that damaged a house in what may have been part of an ongoing dispute with another party, police said Thursday.

Anthony Rubino, 35, of Smithfield, was charged Wednesday with placing explosive devices, fourth-degree arson and malicious injury to property.

The device that went off at about 5 a.m. Wednesday destroyed a window and screen and charred a window frame, Smithfield police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Detectives and investigators from the state Fire Marshals Office concluded that a “small improvised explosive device" had caused the damage, police said.

The victims told investigators that the incident could have been related to an ongoing dispute with Rubino.

He was arraigned before a bail commissioner and released on personal recognizance. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.