Man charged with setting fires at church held on $25K bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Maine man charged with setting fires at a Massachusetts church with a predominantly Black congregation was held on $25,000 bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Dushko Vulchev, 44, of Houlton, Maine, is linked to three fires at the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, prosecutors said. He is not charged in connection with another more damaging fire at the church on Dec. 28 that made the building unusable. That fire is still under investigation, but investigators have said it is a possible hate crime.