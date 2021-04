ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A man already charged with killing four people in connection with the discovery of human remains and missing persons cases in Colorado's San Luis Valley has been charged with murder in the death of a fifth person.

Adre Baroz (BAH-ross) was charged by prosecutors Monday with first-degree murder, tampering with human remains and first-degree assault in the death of Korina Arroyo of Monte Vista, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.