Man charged in shooting of Lyons police officer, teacher

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas has man has been charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting of a central Kansas police officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday.

Adam Hrabik, 40, was also charged with aggravated assault after a Lyons High School teacher was seriously injured in the crossfire.

Lyons Police Sgt. Cory Ryan, 36, was critically injured when he was shot Oct. 19 when he responded to a man who reported he had been threatened with a gun, investigators said.

Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital and he was later transported to a Wichita hospital. KSNW-TV reported Wednesday that Ryan was recovering and preparing to leave the hospital soon.

Lyons teacher Brian Friess was seriously injured when he was caught in crossfire during the confrontation, police said. His condition on Wednesday wasn't immediately available.

After the shooting, Hrabik went inside a home and was arrested after a long standoff.

Lyons is about 81 miles (130.36 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.