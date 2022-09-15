Man charged in jogger death pleads not guilty in other case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded not guilty Thursday to raping a woman about a year before he was charged with kidnapping a kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run and killing her.

A court-appointed public defender representing Cleotha Henderson entered the plea in a Memphis courtroom on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Henderson told Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee that he could not afford bond in the case, and the judge said he will remain in jail.