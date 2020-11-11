Man charged in fatal Blue Springs shooting inside restaurant

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man inside a suburban Kansas City fast-food restaurant in what police say was a dangerous game between friends.

The shooting happened Monday night in a bathroom inside a McDonald’s in Blue Springs, killing 19-year-old Harry Bowers, of Lee’s Summit. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Joseph Mayes, 20, with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Police documents say Mayes told investigators he was at a urinal in the bathroom when Bowers placed a gun to Mayes’ stomach and “pulled the trigger to hear it click," the Kansas City Star reported. Mayes then reportedly pulled out his own gun, pointed it at Bowers and pulled the trigger, unaware there was a round was in the chamber. Prosecutors say this was a “game” the two often played.

Two others with Mayes and Bowers reported to police that Mayes came running from the restaurant after the shooting saying he had accidentally shot Bowers. Police said Mayes fled the scene and went to the house of his uncle, who convinced Mayes to turn himself in.

Two others were arrested in the shooting, police said. It's unclear whether they face any charges.