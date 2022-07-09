Man charged in bias attack facing new investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police rearrested an Oregon man accused of attacking a California father and 5-year-old daughter this week after he failed to show up in court and officials said they're now investigating an alleged previous bias attack by the same man.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KPTV on Friday that they’re investigating accusations involving Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, in an attack on April 17, months before authorities say he punched the father and daughter July 2 while making comments about their Japanese descent.