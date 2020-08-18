Man charged in July shooting death of Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Grandview man with murder and other counts in the July death of a woman he’s accused of beating and pistol whipping before chasing her down and shooting her to death.

Michael Skinner, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 24 killing of 21-year-old Chieyenne Wallis outside the Cloverleaf Apartments, the Kansas City Star reported.

Witnesses told detectives that Skinner and Wallis had been arguing when Skinner pulled different handguns and asked Wallis which one she wanted him to kill her with. Witnesses said he punched and pistol-whipped Wallis inside an apartment unit and, at one point, stomped on her head. She later ran out of the apartment, police said, and Skinner chased her and shot her several times.

Minutes later, Skinner left the apartment with two other men, police said, but before he got in the car, he walked up to Wallis — who was injured and face down on the ground — and shot her again at close range.

Skinner is being held on $500,000 cash bond.