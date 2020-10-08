Man charged after sandbag tossed onto freeway hurts motorist

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged after a motorist was seriously injured by a sandbag tossed from a southeastern Michigan freeway overpass.

David Garcia, 41, of Brighton was arraigned Wednesday on felony throwing objects at trains/cars causing serious impairment, WHMI-FM reported.

State police said an investigation shows 40-pound (18-kilogram) sandbags were thrown late Sunday night onto Interstate 96 in Lyon Township, about 39 miles (62 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

One of the bags struck the windshield of a passing vehicle, injuring the woman who was driving. She had to be hospitalized. The extent of her injuries and condition were not immediately available Thursday.

Police said Garcia’s truck had crashed near the overpass before the sandbags were thrown onto the freeway.

Garcia was given a $50,000 bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Oct. 14.