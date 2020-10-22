Man charge in 2014 hit-and-run that killed 2 in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged in a 2014 hit-and-run crash that killed two men in western Wisconsin.

The Star Tribune reports Andrew M. Endres, 32, of Randolph, was charged Wednesday in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts of hit and run resulting in death in connection with the Jan. 11, 2014 crash that killed Richard L. Cobenais Jr., 41, who lived near Luck, and Benjamin R. Juarez, 28, of Frederic.

Endres has a hearing scheduled for Friday in Hastings, Minnesota, where his extradition to Wisconsin will be addressed.

Authorities say Cobenais Jr. and Juarez were struck and killed by a pickup after being involved in a fight that had spilled out onto a highway, northeast of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin.

Court papers say the pickup stopped after the collision, and Endres and another man walked toward the spot where the men were on the ground. On Sept. 28, 2020, a man called the Sheriff’s Office and said his estranged wife heard Endres say he ran over the two men and was drunk at the time. She added that she was helping Endres cope with the deaths.

His attorney, Kevin DeVore, said Thursday that Endres has never admitted he was in the area where the crash occurred.