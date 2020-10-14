Man breaks through Alabama TV station's glass with tire iron

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have arrested a wig-wearing suspect accused of smashing through the glass front door of a local television station Wednesday morning.

A 27-year-old man allegedly used a tire iron to bust through the glass and into the front lobby of WKRG-TV's studio in Mobile, according to police and video of the encounter recorded by the station. He was clad in a long blue wig and a mask as he climbed through the shattered door, yelling.

A Mobile police investigator told the station it appeared the man was under the influence of a narcotic and may have had mental health issues, WKRG reported. He suffered cuts from the glass. It did not appear that anyone at the station was injured.

The man was expected to face a second-degree burglary charge, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear whether he had been formally charged.