Man arrested in stabbing deaths of wife, mother

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the stabbing deaths of his wife and mother in suburban Philadelphia.

Newtown Township police said officers were dispatched to the home at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after a man phoned 911 and reported that he had committed the slayings.

Responding officers said they went to the home and the man answering the door was covered in blood and said the same thing before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The body of his mother was found on the first floor and the body of his wife was found upstairs, both with slashing injuries.

Sixty-three-year-old Iqbal Singh was charged with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime and was being held without bail. Court documents don't list a defense attorney; a message was left at a number listed for him.